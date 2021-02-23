SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the Best Mac CRM Software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on key features and integration capabilities.
Each software company was expected to provide customer acquisition features that can collect data and convert leads into clients. Experts at Digital.com also examined solutions that support marketing automation for email campaigns, E-commerce integration, data collection, and more. The final list prioritized systems with the capacity to integrate collaborative tools or lead management platforms.
"Some small businesses require CRM software built specifically for Mac operating systems, and our experts assessed over 50 solutions to help users narrow their search," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of best Mac CRM software, please visit https://digital.com/crm-software/mac.
Best Mac CRM Software of 2021
- Agile CRM
- Bitrix24
- Copper
- Daylite for Mac
- Freshworks CRM
- Gro CRM
- HubSpot CRM
- NetSuite CRM
- Pipedrive
- Pipeliner
- Really Simple Systems
- Reflect CRM
- Salesforce
- SpinOffice
- Zoho CRM
