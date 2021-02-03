SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best fundraising software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on key features and reporting capabilities.
Each system was required to provide fundraising management tools that help users manage campaigns, plan events, process payments, and track contributions. The study also assessed software that offer integrations for accounting and email marketing to help simplify the entire process. Additional requirements include reporting functions that help to track donor information and volunteer hours.
"Fundraising software can help non-profits and other organizations develop more targeted campaigns and streamline the donation process," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide highlights top solutions with must-have features, the pros and cons, and cost of fundraising software."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 150 solutions. To access the complete list of best fundraising software, please visit https://digital.com/fundraising-software/.
Best Fundraising Software of 2021
- Accelevants
- ActBlue
- Blackbaud CRM
- Bloomerang
- Causeview
- CauseVox
- Classy
- Donorbox
- DonorDrive
- DonorPerfect
- Double the Donation
- EveryAction
- iWave
- Kindful
- Little Green Light
- MobileCause
- NeonCRM
- OneCause
- Qgiv
- Salsa CRM
