SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best church accounting software of 2021. The top firms were selected based on key features and reporting capabilities.
Each system was required to offer accounting tools that can manage donations, asset tracking, bank reconciliations, accounts payable and receivable, and more. The study also examined forecasting features to help churches determine monthly expenses and how many projects they can fund. Reporting functions are also crucial for monitoring metrics and providing valuable insight.
"Faith-based institutions rely on software to help with bookkeeping, reporting, and fund management," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This guide can help organizations identify essential features and narrow their search for the best church accounting software."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 40 solutions. To access the complete list of best church accounting software, please visit https://digital.com/accounting-software/church/.
Best Church Accounting Software of 2020
- AccuFund Accounting Suite
- ACS
- Aplos
- Breeze
- Church Windows Software
- ChurchPro
- Elexio Financials
- IconCMO
- NetSuite
- PEX
- PowerChurch Plus
- QuickBooks
- Sage Intacct
- ShelbyNext Financials
- Vena Solutions
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com