SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best church accounting software of 2021. The top firms were selected based on key features and reporting capabilities.

Each system was required to offer accounting tools that can manage donations, asset tracking, bank reconciliations, accounts payable and receivable, and more. The study also examined forecasting features to help churches determine monthly expenses and how many projects they can fund. Reporting functions are also crucial for monitoring metrics and providing valuable insight.

"Faith-based institutions rely on software to help with bookkeeping, reporting, and fund management," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This guide can help organizations identify essential features and narrow their search for the best church accounting software."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 40 solutions. To access the complete list of best church accounting software, please visit https://digital.com/accounting-software/church/.

Best Church Accounting Software of 2020

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Media Contact

Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com

 

SOURCE Digital.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.