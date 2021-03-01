SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best residential construction estimating software of 2021. The highly rated solutions were evaluated based on core features and reporting functions.
Each software solution was required to offer bid management and scheduling tools to help increase efficiency and improve the entire estimating process. The study also examined platforms that support key integrations with accounting and takeoff systems. The final list prioritized programs that generate detailed reports to guarantee accuracy and transparency.
"Residential construction estimating software can help businesses improve accuracy when calculating materials and labor costs," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our team of experts reviewed more than 70 solutions and selected five top companies with must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of best residential construction estimating software, please visit https://digital.com/residential-construction-estimating-software/.
Best Residential Construction Estimating Software of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com