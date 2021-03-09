SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a report on the best cloud management software of 2021. Researchers evaluated core features and reporting capabilities to determine the top solutions for the final list.
Each software solution was expected to provide features, such as demand monitoring, supply monitoring, and access control. It was also critical that all platforms support integrations with popular third-party tools via web services, REST APIs, and CLI. Experts at Digital.com also recommend systems that offer detailed reporting to help users assess and improve performance.
"Cloud management software is an essential tool for managing physical and virtual resources," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our product guide features the best solutions for small businesses and startups."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 90 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best cloud management, please visit https://digital.com/cloud-management-software/.
Best Cloud Management Software of 2021
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
