SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best commission tracking software of 2021. The highly rated solutions were evaluated based on three key criteria.
Each software solution was required to offer tools that can calculate and schedule sales commissions for team members. The study also examined platforms that provide integrations with other HR or ERP systems. The final list prioritized programs with reporting tools that can analyze compensation plans and sales performance.
"This type of software ensures accurate and fair reporting for sales teams," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts reviewed more than 50 solutions and selected the most efficient commission tracking software."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions. To access the complete list of best commission tracking software, please visit https://digital.com/commission-tracking-software/.
Best Commission Tracking Software of 2021
-beqom Sales Performance Management
-SS&C Eze Eclipse Commission Management
