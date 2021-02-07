SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best commission tracking software of 2021. The highly rated solutions were evaluated based on three key criteria.

Each software solution was required to offer tools that can calculate and schedule sales commissions for team members. The study also examined platforms that provide integrations with other HR or ERP systems. The final list prioritized programs with reporting tools that can analyze compensation plans and sales performance.

"This type of software ensures accurate and fair reporting for sales teams," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts reviewed more than 50 solutions and selected the most efficient commission tracking software."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions. To access the complete list of best commission tracking software, please visit https://digital.com/commission-tracking-software/.

Best Commission Tracking Software of 2021

-beqom Sales Performance Management

-Blitz

-Brokermint

-Commissionly

-Core Commissions

-Iconixx Sales

-PayKickstart

-Performio

-QCommission

-SAP Commissions

-Spiff

-SS&C Eze Eclipse Commission Management

-Tipalti

-Varicent

-Xactly Incent

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Media Contact

Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com

SOURCE Digital.com

