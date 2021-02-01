SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best compliance management systems (CMS) of 2021. The top platforms were evaluated based on core features and reporting tools.
Each solution was required to support a variety of compliance types from different industries and government regulators. Experts at Digital.com also selected platforms with tools that can effectively manage document and policy creation, risk monitoring, issue resolution, and audit completion. Reporting capabilities are also critical for maintaining accuracy and credibility.
"CMS solutions help businesses and organizations manage activities and guarantee compliance," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This software guide is an easy way to access the most reliable solutions and learn about must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of best compliance management systems, please visit https://digital.com/compliance-management-systems/.
Best Compliance Management Systems of 2021
- Access Rights Manager
- Certainty Software
- Diligent Compliance
- Donesafe
- DriveStrike
- iGrafx
- LogicGate
- MasterControl
- MyEasyISO
- Netwrix Auditor
- Onspring
- SafetyChain Software
- SaltStack
- SecureWatch
- StandardFusion
