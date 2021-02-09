SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best digital signature software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on key features, advanced capabilities, and integration tools.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms with essential functions, such as security, authentication, and compliance features. All software solutions were expected to offer a competitive advantage with bonus features like task tracking, automatic reminders, and customizable templates. The study also examined systems that support integration with CRM, accounting, and online filing programs.
"These days, it's very common for businesses to sign documents using digital signature software," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This comprehensive guide includes the top solutions and must-have features for small businesses."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of best digital signature software, please visit https://digital.com/digital-signature-software/.
Best Digital Signature Software of 2021
- Adobe Sign
- Docsketch
- DocuSign
- DocVerify
- DottedSign
- eSign Genie
- Formstack Sign
- HelloSign
- Legalesign
- PandaDoc
- PDCflow
- RightSignature
- SignNow
- SignRequest
- ZorroSign
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
