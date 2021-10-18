SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best email archiving software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on archiving features, online support, and encryption availability.
The top 20 software companies offer features like supported deployment, access control, and backup management. Experts at Digital.com examined software with online support channels, such as self-help resources or access to live reps. Other requirements include detailed archiving encryption to help protect files and other business information.
"Email archiving solutions can help users securely store and search emails," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts have evaluated the best software for small businesses."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 45 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best email archiving software, please visit https://digital.com/best-email-archiving-software/.
Best Email Archiving Software of 2021
Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving
Email Archiving by Hornetsecurity
Micro Focus Enterprise Messaging
Proofpoint Essentials for Small Business
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
