SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best employee monitoring software of 2021. The highly rated platforms were selected based on three main criteria and customer feedback.
Each solution was expected to offer monitoring features, such as time tracking, keystroke recording, and screen recording. Research experts at Digital.com also assessed systems that can integrate with billing, project management, and other complementary applications. Additional qualifications include reporting functions to help businesses analyze employee performance and behavior.
"This comprehensive guide highlights the most effective employee monitoring software, and includes unbiased customer feedback, must-have features, pros and cons, and pricing options," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 110 solutions. To access the complete list of best employee monitoring software, please visit https://digital.com/employee-monitoring-software/.
Best Employee Monitoring Software of 2021
- ActivTrak
- Cerebral
- CleverControl
- DeskTime
- DeskTrack
- Hubstaff
- Monitask
- Teramind
- Time Doctor
- WebWork Time Tracker
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
