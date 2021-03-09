SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best enterprise content management (ECM) software of 2021. The highly rated platforms were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
Research experts at Digital.com evaluated systems with tools that can develop, publish, organize, reuse, and retire organization content. All solutions were expected to support integration with ERPs, accounting, and other frequently used systems. Additional requirements include detailed reporting to help users gain insight and improve efforts.
"Our in-depth guide not only highlights the most efficient ECM software, but it also informs users about must-have features, pricing, and more," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 solutions. To access the complete list of best enterprise content management software, please visit https://digital.com/enterprise-content-management-software/.
Best Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
