SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best fitness software of 2021. Researchers assessed systems that provide core features as well as reporting capabilities.

Top solutions were expected to offer tools that help fitness staff build client relationships through attendance tracking, class scheduling, and contract management. The study also examined systems that offer marketing features to plan and execute seasonal campaigns. Additional requirements include reporting functions that help users measure and improve client results and overall financial growth.

"Gym studios and health clubs can experience slow seasons with low attendance, so this software is ideal for managing client relationships and marketing efforts," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide is aimed at educating business owners and professionals about the top fitness software and key features."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions. To access the complete list of best fitness software, please visit https://digital.com/fitness-software/.

Best Fitness Software of 2021

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Media Contact

Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com

 

SOURCE Digital.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.