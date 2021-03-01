SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best fitness software of 2021. Researchers assessed systems that provide core features as well as reporting capabilities.
Top solutions were expected to offer tools that help fitness staff build client relationships through attendance tracking, class scheduling, and contract management. The study also examined systems that offer marketing features to plan and execute seasonal campaigns. Additional requirements include reporting functions that help users measure and improve client results and overall financial growth.
"Gym studios and health clubs can experience slow seasons with low attendance, so this software is ideal for managing client relationships and marketing efforts," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide is aimed at educating business owners and professionals about the top fitness software and key features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions. To access the complete list of best fitness software, please visit https://digital.com/fitness-software/.
Best Fitness Software of 2021
- 10to8
- bobile
- FitSW
- Glofox
- GymMaster
- Jackrabbit Dance
- MINDBODY
- Omnify
- Pike13
- RhinoFit
- TeamSnap
- TeamUp
- Wodify
- Yocale
- Zen Planner
