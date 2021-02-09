SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best fixed asset management software of 2021. The top systems were evaluated based on key features and customer feedback.
Experts at Digital.com selected platforms that offer Inventory tracking features that enable compliance reporting, reconciliation, and more. Each solution was required to provide audit trail documentation that tracks asset value, condition, repairs, sales, or other transfers of a fixed asset. The study also examined tools that can automate the process of calculating the depreciated value of an asset.
"Inventory management tools are essential features for any fixed asset management system," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide was developed to help businesses identify the best solutions and must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 90 solutions. To access the complete list of best fixed asset management software, please visit https://digital.com/fixed-asset-management-software/.
Best Fixed Asset Management Software of 2021
- Asset Panda
- AssetCloud
- CHEQROOM
- EZOfficeInventory
- FAMIS 360
- GoCodes
- Infor EAM
- Limble CMMS
- Nektar Data
- NetSuite
- Sage FAS
- Smart Assets
- UpKeep
- Webscreations FAMS
- Xero
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
