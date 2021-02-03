SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best idea management software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on organizational features, collaboration features, and integrations.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated programs that allow teams to organize different ideas with focused suggestion campaigns, mind mapping, and idea ranking systems. Each solution was required to provide tools that enable users to share, comment, and elaborate on ideas. The study also examined integrations with calendars, email, project tracking, file storage, and social media platforms.
"Idea management software offers a strategic and organized approach to developing ideas," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Businesses can access our free guide to understand must-have features and narrow their search for the best solutions."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 120 solutions. To access the complete list of best idea management software, please visit https://digital.com/idea-management-software/.
Best Idea Management Software of 2021
- Acuvate Wave
- Aha!
- Crowdicity Idea Management
- CrowdWorx Innovation Engine
- Dropbox Paper
- ExagoSMART
- eXo Platform
- Idea Drop
- Ideanote
- IdeaScale
- MindMeister
- Planbox
- Qmarkets Idea Management
- Soapbox
- Viima
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com