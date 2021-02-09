SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best incident management software of 2021. The highly rated platforms were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
Research experts at Digital.com evaluated systems with key features, such as real-time monitoring, real-time collaborating, ticket management, and workflow automation. Each platform was expected to support integrations with customer support systems, development platforms, project management tools, and more. Additional qualifications include the capacity to generate detailed reports that range from incident summaries to graphs, charts, and deep insights.
"This comprehensive guide was developed to help small businesses discover the best incident management software and understand must-have features," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 30 solutions. To access the complete list of best incident management software, please visit https://digital.com/incident-management-software/.
Best Incident Management Software of 2021
- Crises Control
- Dataminr
- Freshservice
- Jira Service Desk
- LogicManager
- LogicGate Risk Cloud
- ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus
- PagerDuty
- Safety Incident Reporting
- ServiceNow IT Service Management
- SolarWinds Service Desk
- Spiceworks Help Desk
- VictorOps
- xMatters
- Zendesk
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
