SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best influencer marketing software of 2021. The high-ranking platforms were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
All systems were expected to offer features that enable users to manage relationships with influencers, such as payment tracking, campaign management, and ROI tracking. Research experts at Digital.com also assessed software that enable users to search and filter influencers by a range of demographics. Additional qualifications include reporting capabilities to help businesses analyze click-through rates, impressions, ROI, and more.
"This free product guide highlights the most effective influencer marketing software, and includes unbiased customer feedback, must-have features, pricing options, and more," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 110 solutions. To access the complete list of best influencer marketing software, please visit https://digital.com/marketing-software/influencer.
Best Influencer Marketing Software of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com