SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best inspection software of 2021. The top solutions offer standard features, reporting tools, and deployment
Software companies on the final list provide a variety of features, including inspection report templates, inspection templates, customer database management, and appointment management. Experts at Digital.com recommend software that make it easy to add custom comments, videos, and photos. It is also critical that these systems offer several deployment options, including Mac, Windows, iPhone, and Android devices.
"Property inspectors need efficient tools for sharing and managing data," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide includes the best inspection software with detailed reports."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 100 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of best inspection software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-inspection-software/.
Best Inspection Software of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, josephine@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com