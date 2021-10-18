SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best merchant account services of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on mass alert features, integrations, and reports.

Software applications on the list enable employees and management to receive notifications as quickly as possible. Experts at Digital.com examined software that support integrations with information technology service management (ITSM) platforms. Additional requirements include detailed reports to analyze and improve best practices.

"Merchant account services offer hardware and software payment systems," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This guide is ideal for small businesses that need the best solutions with integrations."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 25 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best merchant account services, please visit https://digital.com/best-merchant-account-services/.

Best Merchant Account Services of 2021

BBCIncorp

Bluesnap

Braintree

Dharma Merchant Services

DNBC Financial Group

eCommerce Merchant Account

Fattmerchant

Fiserv

Flagship Merchant Services

Helcim

One Payment

Payline

Payment Depot

PaymentCloud

PayPal

Quickbooks Payments

Square

Total Merchant Services

Wells Fargo

Worldpay

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Media Contact

Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com

 

SOURCE Digital.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.