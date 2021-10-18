SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best online proofing software of 2021. The high-ranking systems offer a variety of core features as well as reporting tools.
The top 20 solutions include markup tools, version control, and role-based permissions. Experts at Digital.com recommend platforms that support pre-built integrations for popular project management systems. Additional qualifications include reporting capabilities to help users measure progress and streamline business processes.
"When choosing online proofing software, it's important to examine systems with markup tools, role-based permissions, integrations, and reports," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our detailed guide can help businesses find the most effective solutions with must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 65 solutions. To access the complete list of best online proofing software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-online-proofing-software/.
Best Online Proofing Software of 2021
