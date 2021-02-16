SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best performance management software of 2021. The highly rated platforms were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
Research experts at Digital.com evaluated systems with assessment features, such as custom rating scales, peer appraisals, skill assessments, and weighted performance measures. Each solution was expected to support integration with third-party applications and platforms. Additional requirements include detailed reporting to help users measure and improve staff performance.
"This in-depth guide not only highlights the most efficient performance management software, but it also informs users about must-have features, pros and cons, pricing, and more," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 solutions. To access the complete list of best performance management software, please visit https://digital.com/performance-management-software/.
Best Performance Management Software of 2021
- 15Five
- Arcoro HR Management System
- AssessTEAM
- BambooHR
- ClearCompany HRM
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Kronos Workforce Ready
- Lattice
- Namely
- Reflektive
- Reviewsnap
- RUN Powered by ADP
- SAP SuccessFactors
- Trakstar
- Zenefits
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
