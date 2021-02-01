SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best personal trainer software of 2021. The top systems were evaluated based on key features and reporting capabilities.

Experts at Digital.com selected platforms with tools that support exercise libraries, fitness assessments, nutrition programs, and other features designed to improve training sessions. Each solution was required to offer client management functions, such as appointment scheduling, attendance tracking, and payment processing. The study also examined systems that can generate detailed reports to analyze performance and business growth.

"Fitness professionals can use software systems to automate tasks, build reputation, and upsell services," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This guide highlights top options and features to consider when choosing personal trainer software."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 40 solutions. To access the complete list of best personal software, please visit https://digital.com/personal-trainer-software/.

Best Personal Trainer Software of 2021

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

