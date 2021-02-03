SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best physical therapy software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on treatment management features, scheduling assistance, and compliance safeguards.
Each platform was expected to provide tools that share information about treatments, medications, and exercise plans. The study also evaluated solutions that can automate and manage follow-up scheduling and appointment reminders. It was also crucial for these systems to support tools that guarantee compliance with HIPAA and Medicare regulations.
"Physical therapy software can help practices reduce billing errors and securely manage patient records," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide was developed to simplify the process of choosing the best solutions."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 65 solutions. To access the complete list of best physical therapy software, please visit https://digital.com/physical-therapy-software/.
Best Physical Therapy Software of 2021
- AdvancedMD Physical Therapy Software
- athenahealth EHR Software
- Clinicient
- ClinicSource Therapy Practice Software
- DrChrono
- EpicCare EMR
- Fusion
- Kareo
- NueMD
- Optima Therapy for Outpatient
- Power Diary
- SimplePractice
- Systems 4PT
- WebPT
- WellSky Rehabilitation
