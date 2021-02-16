SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best purchasing software of 2021. The top systems were evaluated based on essential features and reporting functions.

Each solution was required to provide budget management tools to help track and manage your purchases and expenses. The study also examined systems that support integration with third-party tools that allow users to import and export data. Experts at Digital.com recommend platforms with ready-to-use reports that present data with engaging charts and pivot tables.

"Purchasing software can help companies save time and money by managing inventory and monitoring spending patterns," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our goal is to increase awareness about trusted solutions while highlighting key benefits, and the pros and cons."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of best purchasing software, please visit https://digital.com/purchasing-software/.

Best Purchasing Software of 2021

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

