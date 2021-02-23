SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best recurring payment providers of 2021. The top systems were selected based on key features and reporting capabilities.
Each platform was expected to support payment features, such as custom subscription plan names, trial periods, and customer directories. Experts at Digital.com also recommend systems that help users maintain payment card industry (PCI) compliance by protecting customer data. Additional requirements include third-party integrations with e-commerce platforms and other tools.
"Small businesses that provide subscription-based or ongoing services need a system that can streamline processes," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide was developed to help narrow the search for the best recurring payment providers."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 solutions. To access the complete list of best recurring payment providers, please visit https://digital.com/recurring-payment-providers/.
Best Recurring Payment Providers of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com