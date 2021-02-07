SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best retail management software (RMS) of 2021. Research experts identified the top-ranking systems based on the most essential features for retailers.
Each solution was required to support brick-and-mortar retail tools, such as a POS system and multi location capability. The study also examined ecommerce features, which are critical for online stores and sales over the web. Additional qualifications include CRM tools to help businesses identify and locate the ideal shoppers.
"Retail management software is an all-in-one solution for managing inventory, sales, marketing, and more," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide was developed to help retailers understand must-have features and find the best solutions."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions. To access the complete list of best retail management software, please visit https://digital.com/retail-management-software/.
Best Retail Management Software of 2021
-Vend
