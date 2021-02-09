SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best subscription management software of 2021. The top systems were evaluated based on standard features, integration tools, and reporting capabilities.
Experts at Digital.com recommend platforms that can manage recurring billing, self-service portals, trials, and cancellations. Each solution was required to support integration with payment gateways, marketing platforms, and other tools. The study also examined reporting functions that can measure performance of subscription services.
"This type of software is ideal for businesses that operate subscription-based services," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts reviewed more than 50 solutions and selected the most proficient platforms with essential features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions. To access the complete list of best subscription management software, please visit https://digital.com/subscription-management-software/.
Best Subscription Management Software of 2021
- 2Checkout
- Chargebee
- Chargify
- FastSpring
- Fusebill
- Pabbly Subscriptions
- Paddle
- PaySimple
- Recurly
- SaaSOptics
- Sage Intacct
- Stripe Connect
- Subbly
- Zoho Subscriptions
- Zuora
