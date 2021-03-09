SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best unified communications software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on core features and reporting functions.
Experts at Digital.com recommend programs that support multiple communication channels, such as live chat, file sharing, video and voice calling, conferencing, and voicemail. Each solution was required to offer seamless integration with CRM or help desk applications. The study also examined systems that can generate customized reports with features like project tracking and channel metrics.
"Most unified communications software systems are cloud-based to support remote workers, but there are many must-have features and benefits that are outlined in our comprehensive software guide" says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 90 solutions. To access the complete list of best unified communications software, please visit https://digital.com/unified-communications-software/.
Best Unified Communications Software of 2021
- 3CX
- Accession Communicator/MaX
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Avaya Aura Platform
- Brosix Instant Messenger
- Business VoiceEdge
- Crises Control
- Mitel MiCloud Connect
- Orion Voice Platform
- Phone.com
- RingCentral Office
- Slack
- VirtualPBX
- Vonage
- Windstream OfficeSuite
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
