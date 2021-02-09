SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best vulnerability management software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on key features and reporting tools.
All software solutions were required to offer tools that can manage network scanning, evaluation, and file scanning. Experts at Digital.com also evaluated platforms that support integration with existing programs or operating systems. The final list prioritized solutions with the capacity to create detailed reports.
"Vulnerability management software can help identify possible risks and breach points within a network," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This software guide is a valuable tool for businesses that need to understand key features before committing to one solution."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 130 solutions. To access the complete list of best vulnerability management software, please visit https://digital.com/vulnerability-management-software/.
Best Vulnerability Management Software of 2021
- Acunetix
- AlienVault OSSIM
- Comodo
- Cybersecurity Help
- Digital Defense
- Elastic Detector
- F-Secure
- GFI
- InsightVM
- Intruder
- Kiuwan
- ManageEngine
- Nessus
- Qualys
- Tripwire
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
