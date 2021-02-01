SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best configure, price, quote (CPQ) software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on key features and integration capabilities.
Experts at Digital.com examined solutions that enable automated quote management and pricing updates. Each software company was also required to support visualization features, such as real-time product configuration, instant pricing updates, and website embedding. The final list prioritized systems with the capacity to integrate external CRM, ERP, and e-commerce programs.
"Small businesses should be aware of core features, like quote management and real-time product configuration, before purchasing CPQ software," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This comprehensive guide is ideal for businesses that need unbiased recommendations and a basic understanding of must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best CPQ software, please visit https://digital.com/cpq-software/.
Best CPQ Software of 2021
- Apttus
- Cincom CPQ
- CloudSense CPQ
- Configure One
- ConnectWise Sell CPQ
- Experlogix CPQ
- KBMax
- Model N CPQ
- Oracle CPQ Cloud
- PROS Smart CPQ
- QuoteWerks CPQ
- Salesforce CPQ
- SAP CPQ
- Tacton CPQ
- Verenia Sole CPQ
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
