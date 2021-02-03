SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best legal billing software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on three main criteria and customer feedback.
Each platform was expected to support accounting features and integration tools that allow users to work faster and reduce billing errors. The study also evaluated billing and invoicing tools to simplify time tracking and payment processing. Case management tools are also essential for tracking billable hours and expenses for each client and legal issue.
"Legal practices can use billing software to maintain accurate billing and get paid faster," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide was developed to help narrow the search for the best legal billing software."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 solutions. To access the complete list of best legal billing software, please visit https://digital.com/legal-billing-software/.
Best Legal Billing Software of 2021
- Amicus Online
- ASCENT
- Carpe Diem
- Clio
- Hyperlogs
- MyCase
- PCLaw
- PracticePanther Legal
- Rocket Matter
- Sage Timeslips
- SimpleLegal
- Smokeball
- TimeSolv Legal
- Zola Suite
