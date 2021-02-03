SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best nanny payroll software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on payment features, tax preparation abilities, and integration options.

Experts at Digital.com evaluated systems that offer the flexibility to automate payments via direct deposit or check printing features. Each software solution was expected to provide tools that support accurate tax reporting and filing. Other mandatory features include pre-built integration with accounting, HR, banking, and tax filing systems.

"This software is ideal for households that employ caretakers, nannies, babysitters, maids, and personal assistants," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our expert guide makes it easier to find top-rated nanny payroll systems and identify the pros and cons."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 20 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of nanny payroll software, please visit https://digital.com/payroll-software/nanny/.

Best Nanny Payroll Software of 2021

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Media Contact

Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com

 

SOURCE Digital.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.