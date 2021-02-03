SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best nanny payroll software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on payment features, tax preparation abilities, and integration options.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated systems that offer the flexibility to automate payments via direct deposit or check printing features. Each software solution was expected to provide tools that support accurate tax reporting and filing. Other mandatory features include pre-built integration with accounting, HR, banking, and tax filing systems.
"This software is ideal for households that employ caretakers, nannies, babysitters, maids, and personal assistants," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our expert guide makes it easier to find top-rated nanny payroll systems and identify the pros and cons."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 20 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of nanny payroll software, please visit https://digital.com/payroll-software/nanny/.
Best Nanny Payroll Software of 2021
- 808Nanny
- GTM Payroll Services
- HeartPayroll
- Homepay
- Nanny Lane
- NannyChex
- NannyPay
- Pay My Nanny
- Paychex
- Payficiency
- Payroll by Wave
- Poppins Payroll
- Savvy Nanny
- Simple Nanny Payroll
- SurePayroll
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com