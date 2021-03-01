SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best application performance management (APM) software of 2021. Experts at Digital.com examined core features to determine which platforms would meet the needs of small businesses.
Each solution was required to provide a broad range of performance management features, such as root cause diagnosis, full transaction diagnostics, or baseline manager. Additional qualifications include integration with relevant tools like ITSM systems, notification platforms, or service desks. Reporting functions are also crucial for tracking metrics and using data to improve performance.
"One of the main advantages of using an APM software system is that it reduces downtime, which leads to a better end-user experience," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts examined over 150 software companies to find the most powerful solutions."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 150 solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best application performance management software, please visit https://digital.com/application-performance-management-software/.
Best Application Performance Management Software of 2021
- AIMS
- AppDynamics
- AppOptics
- Avantra
- CloudMonix
- Datadog
- Dynatrace
- ManageEngine
- Micro Focus AppPulse Suite
- MobiProbe
- NETSCOUT
- New Relic
- Riverbed
- SignalFx
- V-locity
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com