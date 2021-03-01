SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best IT Service Management (ITSM) software of 2021. Research experts rated the top solutions based on three key criteria.
All software systems were required to provide core features, such as change management, client portals, license management, and configurations. It was also essential that these solutions support integration with business management apps and other innovative tools. Additional qualifications include reporting features to analyze success rate, performance, ROI and more.
"Before purchasing ITSM software, it's important to look for features like license management, self-service portals, and incident reporting" says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts developed this guide to help businesses identify the most reliable solutions and must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 110 solutions. To access the complete list of best ITSM software, please visit https://digital.com/grc-software/.
Best ITSM Software of 2021
- Agiloft
- Atera
- Axios Systems assyst
- BMC Helix Remedyforce
- BOSS Solutions Suite
- Freshservice
- ManageEngine ServiceDesk
- Motadata ServiceOps
- Service Desk
- SysAid
- TeamDynamix
- TOPdesk
- Vivantio ITSM
- Web Help Desk
- Zendesk
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
