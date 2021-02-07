SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best remote support software companies of 2021. Research experts evaluated systems with essential features and robust reporting capabilities.

Software companies were expected to offer tools that make devices accessible to technicians like screen sharing, screen control, and screen recording. The study also examined integrations with popular teleconferencing, service desk, CRM, and other systems. The final list prioritized solutions that can generate detailed reports to identify unique users, determine which systems were connected, and chart the actions taken over remote connections.

"IT technicians and managed service providers use remote support software to fix computer issues, provide updates, and other tasks from any location," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This guide was developed to help users make informed decisions about the best software options."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of best remote support software firm, please visit https://digital.com/remote-support-software/.

Best Remote Support Software Companies of 2021

-BeyondTrust Remote Control

-ConnectWise Control

-FixMe.IT

-GoToAssist

-Goverlan Reach

-ISL Light

-Kaseya VSA

-LogMeIn Rescue

-NinjaRMM

-Pulseway

-SolarWinds Dameware Remote Support

-Splashtop Remote Support

-Surfly

-TeamViewer

-Zoho Assist

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Media Contact

Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com

SOURCE Digital.com

