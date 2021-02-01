SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best school administration software of 2021. The highly rated solutions were evaluated based on administrative tools, parent/student portal, and reporting features.
Each software solution was required to provide tools that can manage administration activities, such as attendance tracking, class scheduling, and admissions processes. It was also critical that these systems enable parents and students to keep track of attendance, homework, and progress. Additional qualifications include reporting functions that help school administrators measure performance and make key decisions.
"School administration software can help institutions automate tasks and improve productivity," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This detailed guide features expert recommendations and information about must-have features and pricing."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 80 solutions. To access the complete list of best school administration software, please visit https://digital.com/school-administration-software/.
Best School Administration Software of 2021
- Administrator's Plus
- Alma
- Canvas
- Classe365
- ClassLink
- Destiny One
- Edsby
- Ellucian
- FACTS
- Fedena
- Gradelink SI
- iGradePlus
- Infinite Campus
- MyClassCampus
- MySchoolWorx
- NLET School Management Software
- School Diary
- Schoology
- Skyward
- ThinkWave Educator
