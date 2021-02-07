SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best business process management (BPM) software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on several key features.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms with management features that simplify strategic planning, score carding, and predictive analytics. All software solutions were expected to integrate with ERPs, CRMs, and other key tools. The study also examined reporting functions that can generate and segment reports by organizational roles.
"BPM software allows executives and managers to think strategically and make informed decisions through data-driven reports," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This guide was developed to educate users about must-have features and key benefits."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 170 solutions. To access the complete list of best business performance management software, please visit https://digital.com/business-performance-management-software/.
Best Business Performance Management Software of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com