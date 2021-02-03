SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best electronic data interchange (EDI) software companies of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on key features and reporting capabilities.
The study examined solutions that offer applicability statement 2 (AS2) compatibility, which means data is transferred securely over the internet using encryption and digital certificates. Each software company was required to provide tools that improve the flow of information, such as testing, alerts/notifications, and ruled-based workflows. Additional requirements include detailed reporting that can help executives make data drive decisions.
"Businesses use EDI software to transfer time-sensitive or confidential documents," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our expert reviews can help small businesses and startups identify must-have features and the best systems for their needs."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 100 software solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best EDI software, please visit https://digital.com/electronic-data-interchange-edi-software/.
Best Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software of 2021
- 1EDI Source HQXchange
- ArcESB
- B2BGateway.net
- Babelway
- BSI EDI
- Cleo Integration Cloud
- Data Masons EDI
- DataTrans Solutions EDI
- Dell Boomi
- DiCentral EDI & Supply Chain Solutions
- Flow Software
- GoAnywhere MFT
- MuleSoft Anypoint Platform
- SPS Commerce Fulfillment EDI
- TrueCommerce EDI
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com