SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best electronic discovery software companies of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on key features and customer feedback.
The study examined solutions that offer discovery features, such as keyword search and topic clustering. These tools allow users to locate and organize information. Each software company was required to provide extraction capabilities, which involves scanning and indexing text, files, and folders. The final list prioritized platforms with integrations for case management software, human resources (HR) solutions, and other enterprise data sources.
"This guide highlights some of the most powerful tools for professionals in the legal industry," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our expert reviews, customer feedback, and must-have features make it easy to find the most reputable electronic discovery systems."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 90 software solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best electronic discovery software, please visit https://digital.com/electronic-discovery-software/.
Best Electronic Discovery Software of 2021
- Digital WarRoom
- DISCO
- Everlaw
- Exterro Legal GRC Software
- Ipro for Enterprise
- KLD Analytics
- Lexbe eDiscovery Platform
- Logikcull
- Nextpoint
- Nuix Workstation
- OpenText Accelerate
- Relativity
- ROSS
- Sightline
- ZDiscovery
