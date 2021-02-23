SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best equipment maintenance software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on standard features as well as reporting functions.
Each software solution was expected to support features like asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and work order control. Experts at Digital.com also recommend systems that can integrate with plant management, IoT, ERP, human resources management, and similar systems. It was also critical that all platforms provide detailed reporting capabilities to analyze asset history and maintenance trends.
"Equipment maintenance software can help improve equipment condition and increase productivity," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This roundup of leading solutions will help organizations identify must-have features and key benefits."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best equipment maintenance, please visit https://digital.com/equipment-maintenance-software/.
Best Equipment Maintenance Software of 2020
- Asset Panda
- B2W Maintain
- Cetaris
- eMaint
- eWorkOrders CMMS
- Fiix
- FMX
- Hippo CMMS
- Maintenance Care CMMS
- Maintenance Connection
- ManWinWin Software
- MAPCON
- ProntoForms
- Ramco EAM Software
- UpKeep
