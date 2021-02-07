SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best pricing optimization software of 2021. The highly rated solutions were evaluated based on core features and reporting functions.
Each software solution was required to offer tools that deliver a broad range of price optimization tools, such as dynamic pricing, competitor analysis, and predictive pricing models. The study also examined platforms that support integration with tools for competitor tracking, ERP, pricing algorithms, global currencies, and payment gateways. The final list prioritized programs with the capacity to generate detailed reports on pricing strategies, product overviews, and customer satisfaction gaps.
"This type of software helps businesses develop a competitive pricing strategy," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our team of experts reviewed more than 90 solutions to find the most efficient pricing optimization software."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 90 solutions. To access the complete list of best pricing optimization software, please visit https://digital.com/pricing-optimization-software/.
Best Pricing Optimization Software of 2021
-Blue Yonder Luminate Commerce
-Price2Spy Pricing Optimization Software
-PROS
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com