SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best real estate agency software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on core features and integration capabilities.

The study examined software solutions with management tools that simplify tasks like client and property matching, tracking commission, and general office duties. Each software company was required to provide marketing features to help agents promote listings and engage potential clients. Additional requirements for the final list include integration with accounting, file sharing, social media, and other relevant programs.

"With so many real estate agency software on the market, this guide offers unbiased reviews and a roundup of the best platforms for small businesses," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best real estate agency software, please visit https://digital.com/real-estate-agency-software/.

Best Real Estate Agency Software of 2021

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

