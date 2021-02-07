SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best recruiting agency software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on core features and reporting tools.

The study examined software solutions that offer discovery features, such as resume search, background screening, and reference checking tools. Each software company was required to provide features that can help evaluate candidates and manage interviews. Additional requirements include detailed reporting to help agencies analyze and improve the recruiting process.

"Recruiting teams and HR professionals can streamline the hiring process with recruiting agency software," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This guide offers in-depth and unbiased reviews to help users find the most reliable systems."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best recruiting agency software, please visit https://digital.com/recruiting-agency-software/.

Best Recruiting Agency Software of 2021

-Avionté

-Breezy HR

-BrightMove

-CEIPAL TalentHire

-Crelate Talent

-eBoss Recruitment Software

-JobAdder

-Manatal

-Oorwin

-PCRecruiter

-Recruit CRM

-Recruiterflow

-Tempworks Software

-Vincere

-Zoho Recruit

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

