SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best sales tax software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on key features and reporting capabilities.
Experts at Digital.com examined solutions that support features like address validation, exemption certificate tracking, tax calculator, and transaction tracking. Each software company was expected to provide integrations with accounting systems, ERP apps, and inventory software. Other mandatory features include detailed reporting that help users keep track of activities monthly, quarterly, and or annually.
"Small businesses should identify what features work best for their needs before purchasing sales tax software," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This in-depth guide offers unbiased reviews with must-have features and pricing plan options."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best sales tax software, please visit https://digital.com/sales-tax-software/.
Best Sales Tax Software of 2021
- AvaTax ST
- CCH SureTax
- FileLINK
- GreenGST
- Intuit ProSeries Tax
- Sovos Intelligent Compliance Cloud
- TaxCloud
- TaxJar
- TaxRaahi GST Software
- Vertex Cloud
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
