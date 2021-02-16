SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best transportation management software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on standard features as well as integrations with third-party applications.
Each software solution was expected to support tools for managing routes, monitoring fleets, tracking vehicle maintenance, and more. Experts at Digital.com also recommend systems with the capability to manage ground, air, and ocean transportation. The study examined solutions that support integrations for ERP, CRM, and other systems.
"Transportation management software can offer many advantages, including reducing labor, management, and shipment costs," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This roundup of leading solutions will help narrow the search for shippers, carriers, and other professionals."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 180 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best transportation management software, please visit https://digital.com/transportation-management-software/.
Best Transportation Management Software of 2021
- 3Gtms
- AVAAL
- Blue Yonder Luminate Logistics
- BlueJay GTN
- CargoPlanning
- Descartes
- FreightPOP
- Informore
- JD Edwards EnterpriseOne
- Kuebix
- Manhattan
- MercuryGate
- Samsara
- SAP
- Transplace
