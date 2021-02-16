SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best travel management software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on core features as well as reporting capabilities.
Each software solution was expected to support the most relevant tools for travel management, such as online travel booking, simplified expense tracking, and built-in policy management. Experts at Digital.com also recommend platforms with integrations for ERP systems, accounting ledgers, and other programs. The study examined systems that can generate detailed reports to improve planning and operations.
"Travel management software can help businesses save money and improve itinerary planning," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This roundup of top solutions was developed to narrow the search and educate users about must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best travel management software, please visit https://digital.com/travel-management-software/.
Best Travel Management Software of 2020
- Egencia
- Lola.com
- Rocketrip
- Rydoo
- TravelBank
- TravelCarma
- Travelomatix
- TravelPerk
- Traveltek
- Trawex
- TripActions
- TripCreator
- Wbe.travel
- WebCRSTravel
- WebRezPro
