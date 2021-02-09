SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best eDiscovery software companies of 2021. The top systems were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
The study examined solutions that offer features, such as document indexing, full text extraction, and keyword search. Each software company was expected to support integration with HR systems, case management software, and other enterprise data sources. The final list prioritized platforms with reporting capabilities to monitor case progress and ensure resources are properly allocated.
"Legal professionals use eDiscovery software to process electronic information and produce documents that may be used in investigations, subpoena responses, compliance matters, and other legal proceedings," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our software guide was developed to help users discover the most proficient systems to meet their needs."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 80 software solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best eDiscovery software, please visit https://digital.com/ediscovery-software/.
Best eDiscovery Software of 2021
- AccessData
- CloudNine LAW
- Concordance
- Consilio
- Disco
- eCapture by Ipro
- Everlaw
- Exterro
- eZReview
- KLD Data Collection Services
- Logikcull
- Nextpoint
- Onna
- Relativity
- Zapproved
