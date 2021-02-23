SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best org chart software of 2021. The top platforms were determined by evaluating collaboration and editing tools as well as reporting features.
Software solutions were required to provide customizable templates, drag-and-drop editor tools, and smart editing options. Experts at Digital.com also assessed systems with collaboration functions that allow different departments to customize their own sectors. The final list prioritized platforms that integrate seamlessly with HR, enterprise content management, and other systems.
"Organizations with a clear hierarchical structure can run more efficiently and quickly adapt to change," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Org chart software is essential for creating organizational charts that outline roles and responsibilities."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of org chart software, please visit https://digital.com/org-chart-software/.
Best Org Chart Software of 2021
- Canva
- ClosePlan
- Creately
- Edraw Soft
- Freshteam
- Gliffy
- Ingentis org.manager
- Insperity OrgPlus
- Lucidchart
- Microsoft Visio
- Organimi
- OrgWeaver
- OrgChart
- Pingboard Org Chart Software
- SmartDraw
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com