SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published its listing of the best spa management software of 2021. Research experts rated the top solutions based on core management features and reporting tools.
All software systems provide tools to help develop positive customer relationships, such as appointment scheduling and loyalty programs. It was also critical that these systems support functions that are essential for employees like scheduling and payroll management. Additional qualifications include detailed reports to help users track and improve performance.
"Spa owners and managers can streamline and automate tasks using the latest technology platforms," says Chris Sindico, Community Outreach Manager of Digital.com. "This comprehensive guide highlights the best spa management solutions with essential features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 85 solutions. To access the complete list of best spa management software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-spa-management-software/.
Best Spa Management Software of 2021
- Acuity Scheduling
- Book4Time
- Booker Spa
- CHIDESK
- Fresha
- Meevo 2
- Mindbody
- MioSalon
- Phorest Salon Software
- Salon Iris
- SalonBuilder
- Salonist
- SimpleSpa
- SimplyBook.me
- STX Cloud
- Vagaro
- Versum
- WellnessLiving
- Yocale
- Zenoti
