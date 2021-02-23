SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best manufacturing execution software (MES) of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on standard features as well as reporting functions.
Each software system was expected to support features like document management, supplier management, and forecasting. Experts at Digital.com recommend programs with third-party integrations for accounting systems, e-commerce platforms, and other tools. It was also essential for all solutions to provide detailed reports to measure performance and share results with stakeholders.
"MES software was designed to help improve operations by managing and tracking production data in real-time," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This software guide will help businesses identify must-have features and pricing options."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best manufacturing execution software, please visit https://digital.com/manufacturing-execution-software/.
Best Manufacturing Execution Software of 2021
