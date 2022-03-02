NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital commerce software market will be driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry. The market is set to grow by USD 4.94 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to additional highlights related to the market.
The digital commerce software market covers the following areas:
Digital Commerce Software Market Sizing
Digital Commerce Software Market Forecast
Digital Commerce Software Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The growth of the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the digital commerce software market. Changing fulfillment requirements is leading to the rise in the demand for digital commerce software. The expedited delivery time of online orders in a competitive market is leading to pressure on retailers and businesses to adopt technological systems for efficient retail management. The e-commerce industry is expected to experience high growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing number of online shoppers. The significant shift in consumers' purchasing behavior has resulted in the deployment of digital commerce software for efficient inventory management, order processing, selecting, packaging, and further shipment planning. Therefore, with the growth of the e-commerce industry, changes in the competitive landscape will drive end-users to use advanced fulfillment techniques and solutions. This, in turn, will increase the demand for digital commerce software.
The data privacy and security concerns will challenge the digital commerce software market during the forecast period. Various security risks and privacy concerns associated with the implementation of retail e-commerce challenge the adoption of digital commerce software. End-users need to spend more on effectively deploying cybersecurity processes and systems to make retail e-commerce more safe and secure. This increases the ownership and implementation costs of digital commerce software. Digital commerce software handles confidential data of customers. The data can include contact details, future orders and contracts, shipping details, and details about other partner vendors. Hence, any security breach can be a significant risk in terms of financial losses and loss of customers and affect the brand reputation. These potential cybersecurity risks make end-users skeptical and hesitant in deploying digital commerce software. Hence, data privacy and security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the global digital commerce software market.
Some Companies Mentioned with Their Offerings
- cleverbridge AG - The company offers a configurable e-commerce platform that allows for selling everything online around the world.
- Digital River Inc. - The company offers Fit For commerce, which is an evaluation process by which a certified analyst reviews claims for features and capabilities.
- eBay Inc. - The company offers commerce technologies, marketing solutions, and omnichannel operations capabilities.
- HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company offers Fenix that is an industry aligned execution framework, that helps organizations rewire their core DNA to realize digital transformation objectives.
- Kibo Software Inc. - The company offers an e-commerce platform that gives leading manufacturers and wholesalers the power to digitalize and transform their business.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Route Optimization Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Digital Commerce Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.94 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.44
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Chetu Inc., cleverbridge AG, Digital River Inc., eBay Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Intershop Communications AG, Kibo Software Inc., Kiva Logic, Oracle Corp., PEPPERI Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., Sappi Ltd., Shopify Inc., Simbirsk Technology Ltd. , Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Vendio Services LLC, Volusion LLC, International Business Machines Corp., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 cleverbridge AG
- Exhibit 89: cleverbridge AG - Overview
- Exhibit 90: cleverbridge AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: cleverbridge AG - Key news
- Exhibit 92: cleverbridge AG - Key offerings
- 10.4 Digital River Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Digital River Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Digital River Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Digital River Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Digital River Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 eBay Inc.
- Exhibit 97: eBay Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: eBay Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: eBay Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: eBay Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: eBay Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Intershop Communications AG
- Exhibit 107: Intershop Communications AG - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Intershop Communications AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Intershop Communications AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Intershop Communications AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sappi Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Sappi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Sappi Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Volusion LLC
- Exhibit 128: Volusion LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Volusion LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Volusion LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
- Engineering and Research and Development Services
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-commerce-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-94-billion--growth-of-e-commerce-industry-to-drive-growth--technavio-301491709.html
SOURCE Technavio